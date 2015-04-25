Hundreds of companies to attend Iran Health Intl. Exhibition

Dr Hossein Salmanzadeh, Iran Health International Exhibition chief organizer, announced that more than 500 foreign and domestic companies have registered to take part at the exhibition to be held in Tehran on May 16-19.

Pointing to the import of high-tech medical equipments to Iran, Salmanzadeh expressed hope special facilities to be provided for domestic producers due to the economic prosperity expected following Lausanne mutual understanding between Iran and 5+1 on Tehran’s nuclear program achieved on April 2.

Iran health International Exhibition, which will be held in conjunction with several National Medical workshops, is a comprehensive fair which covers fields such as medical, dental, laboratory equipment, pharmaceutical products & health care services. Held this year for the 18th time, the exhibition enjoys high reputation both in Iran and Middle East.

