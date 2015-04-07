Iran Beauty and Clean to be held in late April

The exhibition, will host 210 domestic and 53 foreign and international companies. Companies from Turkey, Germany, China, France, Italy, Spain, Greece, Malaysia, and South Korea will display their latest products and services. The exhibition will put on public display different types of detergents and cleaning and cellulose products, skin care products, hair dyes, fragrance, perfume, spray, deodorant and home healthcare products, intermediate raw materials, commercial and consulting services as well as a variety of devices, industry equipment and machinery in Tehran's International Permanent Fairground.

In the upcoming version of the exhibition, the number of participating domestic and foreign companies shows a rise of 10 and 45 per cent, respectively.

Ali Moradi, director and the head of holding committee told reporters that promotion of new products and services was a priority for the exhibition; “the exhibition provides an opportunity to attract foreign as well as domestic investments, to bring boom to production, to promote research in consumers’ taste and preferences, competitors and their new products, to identify new official branch, to find about the latest foreign research standards, to create jobs, to improve consumer-manufacturer interaction, to display domestic companies capabilities, and to identify potential standards inside,” he detailed as the exhibition’s objectives.

