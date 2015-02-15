Iran hopes Minsk deal to resolve the crisis in Ukraine

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Marzieh Afkham welcomed the results of the Minsk meeting in Belarus and expressed hope that the implementation of the peace plan would be a positive step towards resolving the ongoing conflict in the Eastern Ukraine.

She expressed hope that the implementation of the deal would lead to a complete end to violence and stop killing of innocent people.

The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany have reached a ceasefire deal after 17 hours of talks in Minsk, Belarus, on the Ukrainian conflict.

The ceasefire will come into force on Sunday as part of a deal that also involves the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the front line.

LR

MNA

END

2495391