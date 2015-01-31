  1. Economy
Iran oil export to Asia increases by 19.8

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Iran’s oil export to Asian countries has increased by %19.8 in 2014.

Reuters reported that Asian countries have raised their import of Iran’s oil up to % 19.8 in 2014, which is a record for Iran in the last three years.

The average of Iran’s export to its four main clients including China, India, Japan, and South Korea has been reported equal to 1.12 million barrels a day.

Part of the augmentation has happened due to lifting of some sanctions and the decision of India and China to increase their import from Iran.

The highest record of Iran’s oil export to the countries of the region has been in 2011 by an amount of 1.5 million barrels a day.

