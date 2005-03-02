Ancient Zoroastrians forbade begging but encouraged people to help the poor

A law that prohibited begging was established in ancient times in Iran, but that does not mean that there was no sign of poverty in those years. In ancient times, those who lacked the daily necessities were usually supported by a close relative, since Zoroaster said that helping the poor was a good deed.

The poor lived in houses made of low-quality mud bricks which were much smaller compared to the homes of the rich. The houses had less pillars, and decorative facades were the exclusive domain of wealthy families.

An ancient book of Zoroastrian traditions says, “Those who refuse to give food and clothes to the poor will suffer from thirst and hunger, cold and hot weather, and harmful animals and insects will bite their bodies.”

Iranian mythologist Jaber Anasori believes that since the time people became interested in gathering money and properties, poverty began to rise and this is still evident. Ahura Mazda also mentioned once that there would be poverty whenever there was drought and lying in a country, he added.

The funeral ceremony was also different for the poor and the rich in ancient Iran. When a member of a wealthy family died, the body was placed in a personal custom-made coffin. The shape of the luxurious coffins was circular at the top and triangular at the bottom. But funerals were quite different for the poor, who were wrapped in a winding sheet and buried.

In addition to the dissimilarity of the funeral ceremonies, the lives of the poor and the rich were quite different as well. Workers and the poor were obliged to work on a small piece of land and grow vegetables and fruits to feed their families. While other Iranian families were eating kebab and meat every day, the poor could probably afford such a meal only once a year.

According to Greek historians, there was a law during the Median era, according to which a poor man was considered to be like a slave of the wealthy man who provided food for him, but the difference was that the poor man could leave his master anytime he was not satisfied with his food.

According to mythologist Katayun Mazdapur, there is not enough information about poverty and the poor in ancient times. She said, “Ancient times belongs to the history of kings and people had the least social role. There were poor families, but the reason why there is no evidence of this is because the least attention was paid to them.”

Due to instability on the borders and lack of any law to prevent begging for 1400 years in Iran, this phenomenon gradually expanded and has its own techniques now.

Dariush Rahmanian, a professor of history at Tabriz University, says, “To look poor and homeless is still one of the tricks used by beggars.”

He narrates one of the old stories about begging: “An old wife and husband were begging in Neyshabur (Khorasan Province). The woman owned precious gold and jewelry but pretended to be very poor. Once, in a crowded passageway, the old woman began to shout for help. She claimed that all her money was stolen. People gathered around her and asked her some questions. She lied, saying that she was from Hamedan and got married in Merv and was now traveling through Neyshabur, where all her money was stolen. At that time, her husband, who was busy begging on the other side of the passageway, shouted, ‘I am a poor man who has nothing, but the cries of this old woman have seriously moved me and I am ready to give whatever I have to her.’ The people were extremely embarrassed by the words of the old man and gave all their money to the old woman.”

