Curator of Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art resigns

The Persian Service of the Mehr News Agency reported on Monday that the reason for his resignation is not clear yet but noted that the fact that he chose certain artists and artworks for museum exhibitions and ignored many other art and cultural activities was a source of dissatisfaction over the years.

The report added that a group of artists gathered at the Department of Artistic Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance and expressed their opposition over his resignation.

Several people have been mentioned as possible replacements for some time now.

Sami-Azar had been the curator of the museum since 1998.

