Larijani urges determining Iran’s role in region

On his arrival to Ardebil Province, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani pointed to his visit to Turkey for attending General Assembly of the Islamic Inter-Parliamentary Union (IIPU).

“Due to the risks posed to Islamic countries and the region in the 21st century as well as the pivotal role played by Iran to address the risks, we try to elaborate more on our country’s fundamental place and position during the meetings held in IIPU,” Larijani said.

He pointed to his upcoming meetings with the heads of the parliaments of some countries to clarify the important role of Iran in the region. “During the trip, we will discuss with some officials, international agencies and presidents to review the situation in the region and to consult the possible ways to deal with the crises.”

Emphasizing the arrogant leaders’ support for terrorist acts, Iran’s Parliament speaker said, “Zionist terrorist acts endanger the regional countries and the recent terrorist attacks intensifies threats in Syria and Iraq.”

Explaining the aims of his visit to Ardebil Province, Larijani pointed to holding meetings with officials, entrepreneurs and manufacturers as well as presenting scientific and expert views on ongoing developments in the province.

Larijani also unveiled launching a major economic project in the province and said it would be operated with collaboration of investors.

LR

MNA

END

2469770