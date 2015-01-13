Embroidery exhibition honors best Baluch embroider

'Yaade Mahtab' is to commemorate Mahtab Nowrouzi, the greatest Baluch embroider who passed away two years ago.

The exhibition is organized by Zeynab Nowruzi, Mahtab’s nephew who is also an embroider artist.

Mahtab, the most famous Baluch embroider was from Bampor village in Sistan and Baluchistan Province. His art was so beautiful and impressive that Farah, spouse of Iran’s ousted king, did hire Mahtab to design and decorate some special clothes for her.

Mahtab’s designs traveled all the way long to Paris Masons and were displayed and used as complementary parts of excellent and distinguished dresses of upper social class. But Mahtab, the great artist, died in her village in poverty and deprivation.

The exhibition will be held in Saqa Gallery located in Zargandeh district hall, Zafar, Tehran.