Shrif Univ. produces indigenous mobile antenna booster

Nora Wave Co., a unit located at the Development Center of Sharif University of Technology (SUT), has produced a device which can improve mobile network coverage.

The company engaged in designing, manufacturing and installation of telecommunication equipments, has designed an indigenous device consistent with Iran’s mobile network.

Unlike existing products on the market, the new device is configured under the conditions of different buildings, so that it can be applied in different urban and rural situations.

Using the device, the damaging effects of mobile phones which are often close to the human body are greatly reduced leading to ensuring the health of people inside the device-covered area. The new device also increases the battery life of mobile phones.

The device is applicable in administrative and commercial centers, hotels, restaurants, lodgings, shops, sports facilities, parking lots, tunnels, subways, residential complexes, and so on.

Quick text messages, call switching improvement and boost in transmission rate for mobile internet are among other advantages provided by the new device.

