Time ticks in favor of Palestinians, against their enemies: Zarif

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in the Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Committee on Palestine at UN headquarter in New York which was held at ministerial levels.

Palestine representative at the opening session delivered speech on the recent developments in his country and said that Palestinian National Authority presented a plan to the UN Security Council to set a deadline for anend of occupation in Palestine.

Foreign ministers of other members of NAM Cuba, Zimbabwe, Algeria, Indonesia, Senegal, India and Egypt in addition to some ambassadors from Malaysia and South Africa delivered speeches.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif addressed the meeting and said that “the Zionist regime has had such an aggressive essence that there will be no hope for stopping such atrocities in the future; it is good the world is now aware of Palestinians’ rights.”

He added that time ticks in favor of the Palestinians and against their enemies and it means new and important changes regarding Palestine issue.

Zarif asserted that Palestine friends should apply proper policies to boost this in favor of Palestinians and hoped that this will result in Palestine occupation ending.

ZK

MNA

END