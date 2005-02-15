“Stones and Colors” exhibition to open at Mess Negar Gallery

* Paintings by Lebanese artist on display at Saba Center

Paintings by Lebanese artist Hussein Baalbaki are currently on display at the 3rd Islamic World Painting Biennial at the Saba Art and Cultural Center in Tehran. Many precious artworks by artists from Arab countries and Muslim painters from European countries are also on display in the event. Hussein Baalbaki and Sedaqat Jabbari shared first prize at the second biennial. The one-month biennial which opened on February 7 is being held at the Khiyal and Ayineh galleries of the Saba Art and Cultural Center, which is located on Mozaffar Street, near Felestin Square.

* Video installation exhibition underway at Arya Gallery

An exhibition of video installations by Mehdi Mir-Baqeri on the theme of Ashura is currently underway at the Arya Art Gallery. The exhibition will continue until February 17 at the gallery, which is located on Zarrin St., in the Abbasabad neighborhood.

* Malek Complex displays collection of medals

A collection of over one hundred historical medals of the past century which were collected by Haj Hossein Malek is currently on display at the Malek Complex. The exhibition will continue until February 20 at the complex, which is located on Imam Khomeini St.

