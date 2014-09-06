IAEA report confirms Iran's commitment to Geneva deal

In his report, Amano affirms that Iran has implemented three of five practical measures agreed with IAEA in May 2014 and is supposed to offer its proposal for other two practical measures.

The two final practical measures of third step in Iran and IAEA agreement made on 20 May 2014, include providing mutually agreed information and managed access to centrifuge assembly workshops, centrifuge rotor production workshops and storage facilities; and concluding the safeguards approach for the IR-40 Reactor.

The report has also confirmed that its monitoring and verification of Iran’s nuclear facilities based on Joint Plan of Action has continued as the deal was extended.

In regard to Iran’s enrichment program, IAEA report approves Iran’s commitment to the deal; “Iran has not enriched UF6 above 5% U-235 at any of its declared facilities. As a result of downblending and conversion that has taken place over the same period, Iran no longer has a stock of UF6 enriched up to 20% U-235.”

“While enrichment of UF6 up to 5% U-235 continues at a rate of production similar to that indicated in the Director General’s previous reports, as Iran has begun converting some of this nuclear material at the Enriched UO2 Powder Plant (EUPP), the amount of such nuclear material that remains in the form of UF6 enriched up to 5% U-235 has decreased to 7765 kg.”

According to Amano’s report, no additional major components have been installed at the IR-40 Reactor; neither has there been any manufacture and testing of fuel for the reactor.

“Iran has continued to provide the Agency with managed access to centrifuge assembly workshops, centrifuge rotor production workshops and storage facilities,” report said.

