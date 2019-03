Ruzbeh Nematollahi said that his concert "aims at reminding the people around the world that they need humanity and peace" in addition to "remind all that earth exists after us and next generations will need it."

Nematollahi added that the group uses new especial effects in the concert for the first itme in the country's concert performances.

Ruzbeh Nematollahi will perform a concert on September 9 in Tehran with an orchestra led by Soheil Bayani Mehr.

ZK

MNA

END