Hamas signs Palestinian bid to join ICC

Moussa Abu Marzouk wrote on his Facebook page early Saturday that “Hamas has signed the paper” of support Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas requested before joining the court.

Hamas official Izzat Rishq confirmed the document was signed. Mahomoud Abbas had linked his attempt to join International Criminal Court to Hamas support.

By joining the ICC, they would accept its jurisdiction which could lead to war crimes investigations of Israel for its intensified war on Gaza. Hamas could also be investigated for its indiscriminate rocket fire at Israel.

