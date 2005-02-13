Iran world's fourth leading gypsum producer

According to the latest statistics issued by the Ministry of Industries and Mines,
The report read that some 6 million tons of gypsum has been exploited from 345 mines across the country by late in September 2004.
Meanwhile, nearly 174,000 tons of gypsum valued at 3 million dollar has been exported in the first nine months of the current year (corresponding March 20, 2004 - March 21, 2005). The figures show a growth by 96.2 percent in weight and 82.2 percent in value compared with the same period last year.
