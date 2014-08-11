Erdogan 1st Turkish president by popular vote

Turkish people cast their ballots on Sunday to elect their president directly for the first time. As anticipated, Prime Minister and AK Party leader Erdogan seized 52 per cent of votes to win in first round. Opposition candidate Ekmeleddin Mehmet İhsanoğlu with 39 per cent and Selahattin Demirtaş, leader of Peoples' Democratic Party with only 9 per cent lost the election.

Nearly 53 million Turks, over 72 per cent of eligible voters, turned out to polling stations on Sunday.

Erdogan whose cabinet has been facing serious corruption charges in recent years, has vowed to create ‘New Turkey’ in his term as president.

