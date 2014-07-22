Indonesia hosts meeting on Rumi’s view of WAVE

Ambassadors of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Palestine, Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan and US deputy-political-attaché and other dignitaries attended the meeting in Indonesian Center for Dialogue of Civilizations.

Iran’s ambassador to Jakarta explained some pieces of poetry by Rumi to the audiences.

Mahmoud Farazandeh said that all human beings sought the same goal of attainment to good deeds.

Professor Abdolhadi, the head of Indonesia-Iran Friendship Group, said that according to Rumi, “man enjoys the reason, which is the source of rationality, and heart which is the seat of love; knowledge by itself would not suffice man; rather he needs love, the love which beholds thinks in positive light, since it is a powerful driving force.”

Maulana Jalal ad-Din Muhammad Balkhi – was a world prominent Iranian poet, jurist, theologian, and Sufi mystic of 13th century. He was buried in Konya, now in Turkey. Upon entering the Rumi’s shrine in Konya, on the threshold it is written in Persian: "The Kaaba of lovers this site will be, the whole will be, a part who he."

