Zarif stresses on drafting final nuclear deal

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks before departing for Vienna for the new round of nuclear talks between Iran and world Powers.

Asked whether Iran and the group 5+1 (US, UK, France, Russia and China plus Germany) would start drafting the final agreement Zarif said that they make all efforts to start drafting the text of the final deal on Tehran nuclear program.

This round of nuclear talks will be the fifth round of political-level negotiations between Iran and world powers on Tehran nuclear program.

Iran’s foreign minister heading a delegation of Iranian negotiators Sayed Abbas Araghchi deputy-FM for Legal and International affairs, Majid Takht-Ravanchi deputy-FM for Europe and North America, Hamid Baidinejad the chief of foreign ministry's political, office departed for Vienna for the new round of talks.

Mohammad Javad Zarif and Catherine Ashton, EU’s foreign policy chief, attending a working lunch session will start this round of negotiations today Monday, in Vienna.

In a bilateral meeting between Iran and a German delegation in the foreign ministry building in Tehran both sides emphasized on drafting a final nuclear agreement between Iran and Powers.

