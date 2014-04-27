‘Europe grasp the opportunity,’ says Nahavandian

Mohammad Nahavandian was quoted by Iran’s state news agency IRNA receiving a Belgian economic delegation to Iran yesterday, denouncing what he believed as ‘illegitimate measures against Iranian people.’

“Sanction and threat are not solutions to the issues; since they are bound to failure, and in a new situation, both sides would achieve a win-win situation through display of good will,” asserted Nahavandian.

He believed that mingling political issues with those of the economy was sheer error of judgment, believing that Islamic Republic was a good and trusted partner for the EU companies. “Now, the strategic opportunity is available for the EU countries especially Belgium to expand ties with Iran,” Nahavandian told the Belgian delegation, who is visiting Tehran.

SH

MNA

END