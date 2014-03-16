Deadly blasts shacks Iraq

According to Iraqi News, a car bomb driven by a suicide bomber in Haditha district of Anbar province exploded near a security checkpoint around the main bridge of the city. The human casualties and the material damage due to the suicide bombing are unidentified yet.

Baghdad Operations Command declared killing and wounding of 32 people within three car bomb explosions in Baghdad. The human casualties due to the car bomb which exploded in Amel neighborhood resulted in killing 3 people and wounding 14 others while the car bomb which exploded in Amen area resulted in killing 3 people and wounding ten others. The car bomb which exploded in Qahera neighborhood resulted in wounding 5 civilians and the car bomb that exploded in Sadr city and resulted in killing a civilian and wounding 6 others.

