Thai protesters start Bangkok shutdown to overthrow PM

Reuters reports that police and soldiers kept watch as the city of some 12 million people ground to a halt, but there were no signs that the government was preparing to resist the protesters with force.

The upheaval is the latest chapter in an eight-year conflict pitting Bangkok's middle class and royalist establishment against the mostly poorer, rural supporters of Yingluck and her self-exiled brother, billionaire former premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

Thaksin was ousted by the military in 2006 and sentenced to jail in absentia for abuse of power in 2008, but he still looms large over Thai politics and is the dominant force behind his sister's administration from his home in Dubai.

The protesters have set up permanent barricades and encampments at seven big intersections, but others are being blocked, too.

At one, near the American and Japanese embassies, around 100 protesters sat on the road to halt traffic. Som Rodpai, 64, said they would leave after nightfall, amid fears their citywide protest could spark a violent reaction.

Pro-Thaksin groups started rallies in several provincial regions on Sunday but are steering clear of Bangkok for now.

Protest leaders want to stop ministries functioning but say they will not shut down public transport or the city's airports. Anti-Thaksin protesters shut the airports for several days in late 2008, causing chaos for tourists and exporters.

MNA

END