Iran calls for national dialogue in Egypt

Iran calls on the conflicting parties in Egypt to help maintain the country’s stability and believes that the settlement of disputes through national dialogue is the best way to resolve the crisis, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Marzieh Afkham said on Saturday.

AP quoted an Egyptian security official as saying on Saturday that the death toll from the latest violent clashes in Egypt between protesters and security forces had risen to 17.

The security official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media, said police had arrested 258 protesters and confiscated homemade bombs, firearms, knives, fireworks, and Molotov cocktails.

Friday's protests were the deadliest in months, coming less than two weeks ahead of a key referendum on an amended constitution.

Raging street battles gripped Cairo and other heavily populated residential areas in several cities and provinces such as Alexandria, Ismailia, Fayoum, and Minya.

Egyptian Health Ministry spokesman Mohammed Fathallah said 62 people were injured in Friday's violence.

