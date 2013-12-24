  1. World
Ukraine president grants protesters amnesty

TEHRAN, Dec, 24 (MNA) – Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych has pardoned all protesters arrested during recent pro-European Union (EU) demonstrations in the capital Kiev, Press TV reported.

The presidential press service announced on Monday that Yanukovych signed into law a bill, which was ratified by the parliament last week to release all protesters arrested during the rallies in Kiev since November 21.

The amnesty also means that no new criminal cases will be opened against the protesters, and that current criminal records will be abolished.

On December 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart reached a strategic economic and trade agreement under which Moscow will invest $15 billion from the National Welfare Fund (NWF) in Ukrainian government securities.

