Cabinet spokesman: Nuclear deal would positively affect economy

Mehr News quoted Mohammad Bagher Nobakht speaking in the sidelines of preparing government strategic plans in Higher University of National Defense. Asked about government report for first 100 days of incumbency, Nobakht told that the president would present the nation in a report with important features of ‘cabinet of prudence and hope,’ and actions carried out in his first 100 days in government. “Given the national success managed in last days of 100 days designated by the president and the Leader’s courage and the nations’ patience, and also the diplomatic craft of the negotiating team, the president will present comments apart from the 100-day report,” he added.

Nobakht asserted that the nation’s sons in the Cabinet had worked days and nights to gradually improve the circumstances. On the budget bill, Nobakht said that he would express pride that budget bill of the next year (beginning of March 2014) had been finalized in office of president’s deputy for the budget. “The government ratified 14 addenda of budget bill for upcoming year,” said Nobakht, adding that “tomorrow the Cabinet meeting would address the issue, and attempt will be to hold meetings regarding the budget bill in daily basis in order to prepare the budget on time by February.”

The spokesman provided details of reviving the Management and Planning Organization. “The Management and Planning Organization would be responsible for the realization of the objectives of 20-year perspective plan, and the Parliament has in agenda the revival of the Organization, with the Budget Committee setting the major strategic action plan,” he added.

The Cabinet spokesman told that nuclear deal would definitely have positive impact on the country’s economy with easing sanctions and release of Iran’s blocked assets. “However, this would not mean lavish spending of public money, but to optimally use the resources,” Nobakht said in response to a question on the matter.

