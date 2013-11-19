Enrichment, enriched material inside, are Iran’s redline

Mehr News reported that since Rouhani assumed the presidency, Iran and recently called P3+3 had met in two sessions in Genève and another session in New York, two rounds being held in ministerial level.

The upcoming talks will be in deputy minister level and Ashton and Zarif would sum up the outcome of as chief negotiators.

In Genève first round the Powers agreed on a tripartite plan, but did not work in details. In the second round, the details were negotiated. Iran and Powers worked an agreement in many parts of the draft during the trilateral negotiations with John Kerry and Ashton, except for some key issues.

The French negotiating team was an interesting part of the second round where they would come to sabotage the normal and constructive process of talks. The French conduct can be analyzed in the following considerations:

A. French feat of pique due to US dominant role in negotiations and attempt to improve a French role;

B. French regional failure in Lebanon and Syria;

C. Israeli lobby pressure on French negotiating team to sabotage the negotiation process;

D. US-France rivalry in scoring concessions from Iran (even the US and France agreed on division of labor, and they failed, since Iran did not conceded, thus leaving the US and France with no concrete achievement).

An ongoing discord among Powers was crucial in failure of Genève second round of nuclear talks in the brink of a historic deal and Iran did not have a role in this, as acknowledged by Western media and negotiators. Israel has paid much in an attempt to bring the negotiations into dust, evident in the lavish hosting and meetings by Israel. Others also played destructive roles however, but Israel played the key role. Bring this in mind that Israel is the only regime having nuclear warheads in the Middle East and has struggled to put this to oblivion through magnifying Iran as a great threat. The French played an important role in Zionist regime’s acquisition of nuclear weapons.

SH/ZK

MNA

END