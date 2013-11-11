France ruined its image in Geneva



Fabius claimed that the concerns of regional countries should be taken into consideration in a nuclear deal with Iran.

However, Iran has adopted a new approach in order to allay concerns about its nuclear program in the region and the rest of the world, which gives the lie to the French Foreign Minister’s claim.



If Fabius meant the ‘concerns’ of Israel, it is common knowledge that Israel is making every effort to prevent a resolution of the dispute over Iran’s nuclear program. If this is the case, Fabius was dancing to the tune of Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu.



However, if Fabius was using France’s position as a member of the 5+1 group to pressure Iran over its policy toward the Syria conflict, his approach was irresponsible.



Mr. Fabius may be opposed to the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, but he knows that Syria has been turned into a battleground for extremists affiliated to al-Qaeda and if the situation gets out of control, it will adversely affect France.



When Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was in Paris before heading to Geneva for the nuclear talks, he said Tehran is ready to use its influence to help get the foreign forces to leave Syria in order to resolve the crisis, which is in line with the interests of France.



Meanwhile, the international community has been concerned about the possibility of a new conflict in the Middle East and thus has been waiting for an opportunity to end the decade-long nuclear dispute between Iran and the West, so Paris should not oppose the will of the rest of the world.



The Iranian people did not expect such a move from France. They expected Fabius, who is a member of a socialist government, to make efforts for the negotiations to be successful and not to cause another impasse. Now Iranians have a bad image of France. But Paris can still make amends for its actions at the next round of the nuclear talks, which begin on November 20.



