  1. Politics
9 November 2013 - 18:50

Zarif: still unclear to reach a deal; draft to be prepared

TEHRAN, Nov. 9 (MNA) – Iran’s chief negotiator has said it is still unclear whether a deal is reached.

Mehr News quoted Mohammad Javad Zarif after the negotiations announced a break. Zarif told reporters that it was unclear whether Iran and Powers strike a deal. “Some progress has been made, but with unclear prospects to reach an agreement,” he added.

Zarif also told that holding a session tomorrow was highly unlikely. “If needed, another session will be held in the future,” he added, and that “we are in a stage when a draft is being prepared and details are being debated.”

He also said that some members inside the Powers’ negotiating team had developed conflict of positions.

SH/MR
MNA
END

News Code 100483

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News