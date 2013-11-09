Zarif: still unclear to reach a deal; draft to be prepared

Mehr News quoted Mohammad Javad Zarif after the negotiations announced a break. Zarif told reporters that it was unclear whether Iran and Powers strike a deal. “Some progress has been made, but with unclear prospects to reach an agreement,” he added.
Zarif also told that holding a session tomorrow was highly unlikely. “If needed, another session will be held in the future,” he added, and that “we are in a stage when a draft is being prepared and details are being debated.”
He also said that some members inside the Powers’ negotiating team had developed conflict of positions.
TEHRAN, Nov. 9 (MNA) – Iran’s chief negotiator has said it is still unclear whether a deal is reached.
