Tehran museum purchases two paintings by former curator Habibollah Sadeqi

The works were purchased at his exhibition, which is currently underway at the Sareban Gallery, the gallery announced on Monday.



The exhibition entitled “Amethystine Garden” reflects parts of his childhood memoirs.



So far, the exhibit has raised about one billion rials (over $33,000), which seems to be acceptable, Sadeqi has told the Persian service of MNA.



The exhibition, which opened on October 25, will be running until November 11 at the gallery located at 8 Mehmandust St., off Shahid Beheshti Ave.



