Cara Tabachnick, whose family owns the building, said the goal is to preserve the artwork "so it can be viewed and enjoyed."



Banksy announced on his website that he would undertake a "residency" on the streets of New York this month.



Most of the Banksy works that have gone up have been tagged over by others, and some have been completely erased.



Mayor Michael Bloomberg said last week that graffiti ruins property and is "a sign of decay."

Source: Telegraph

MNA

END