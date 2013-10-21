  1. Social
21 October 2013 - 09:16

Iran, Russia hold talks on air defense systems

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – The commander of the Khatam-ol-Anbiya Air Defense Base held talks on air defense systems with Russian Air Force Commander in Chief Lieutenant General Viktor Bondarev in Tehran on Sunday.

“In the meeting, we held talks with the Russian Air Force commander about issues related to air defense and radar systems,” Brigadier General Farzad Esmaeili told a press conference. 
 
He also said that they had exchanged views about air defense techniques and missile systems. 
 
In addition, the general said that Tehran and Moscow believed that the more the two countries’ defense doctrines were aligned, the more the regional stability was promoted.  
 
Elsewhere in his remarks, Esmaeili announced that Iranian armed forces had staged a major air defense military exercise, entitled Defenders of the Skies of Velayat 5, from October 5 to 9 over an area covering about 700,000 square kilometers in northwestern and southwestern Iran.  
 
The Russian Air Force commander also met with the commander of the Iranian Air Force, Brigadier General Shahsaffi, on the same day. 
 
