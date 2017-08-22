Iran ready to play more serious role in Afghanistan development

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said the Islamic Republic has always tried to help solve Afghanistan’s issues, being ready to play a more serious role in the process of its development and reconstruction.

Speaking in the ceremony to commemorate Afghanistan’s National Day on Monday, Rahmani Fazli said after the fall of the Taliban, Iran has played an active role in the reconstruction of Afghanistan, adding the Iranian government and nation have always supported Afghani people and government during their civil war.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran does not hesitate to bestow any aid to the Afghan government to destroy the terrorists,” Rahmani Fazli said, adding despite the sanctions during the last decade, Iran has allocated nearly $500 million for Afghanistan’s reconstruction, and is ready to play a more serious role in this process in the future in line with the international community and the regional countries.

Pointing to the fact that 97% of Afghan refugees live in Iranian cities, Rahmani Fazli stated according to International organizations, Afghan citizens living in Iran have the best conditions compared to foreign nationals residing in other countries.

“Iran’s Interior Ministry is doing its best to develop commercial, economic, investment, banking, insurance, customs and transportation, industry and mining, scientific and educational relations with Afghanistan,” he noted.

