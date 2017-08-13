Iran-Russia military-political coop. close in Syria.

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – Russian Ambassador to Iran Dzhagaryan said Iran and Russia were beside each other in Syria and the ongoing crises claimed lives of defenders from both countries.

Levan Dzhagaryan, Ambassador of the Russian Federation in the Islamic Republic of Iran, made the remarks during a visit to Kermanshah and at a meeting with the Governor of the Iranian p.rovince, Fazlollah Ranjbar.

“Iran and Russia hold extremely close military-political cooperation and today, both sides are working together in Syria and their soldiers are martyred there,” he continued.

He said temporary export of wheat to Iran and its conversion to flour for being shipped to third-party countries was an attractive proposal which would be dealt with.

Dzhagaryan also welcomed the idea of inking sisterhood deals between certain Russian cities and Kermanshah of Iran.

The official recalled that Mazandaran and Tehran provinces were volunteering to communicate with Russia; “fortunately, good measures have been taken so far in this regard,” he commented.

The visiting ambassador suggested that Kermanshah establish sisterhood ties between Chelyabinsk Oblast, which is located in the Urals region and marks one of the most advanced provinces in Russia.

He further noted that, the Russian Embassy in Tehran could expeditiously issue visas in case delegations from Russian intended to pay visits to Russia.

Levan Dzhagaryan underscored that “Russian’s relations with Turkey became turbulent following the fighter crash in Syria though Iran failed to enter our market properly.”

